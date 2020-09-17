Sharing ties with RM factories and with them

The leader of the Bangtan Boys explained what is the connection he has with his favorite plant, RM can not detach from it and took it to the set of the series ‘IN THE SOOP’.

The career of the BTS members is full of activities, interviews, performances and promotions, due to their busy schedules, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment love every moment they have to relax.

‘IN THE SOOP’ is an opportunity for ARMY to see the best sides of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM. In the series the singers and rappers coexist closely with nature, showing themselves more connected and sincere.

The BTS show has left many incredible moments and one of them starred Namjoon. The leader of the K-pop band is known for his talents for songwriting and music, but one of his favorite hobbies is taking care of his plants, since Nam was going to be away from home during the recordings of ‘IN THE SOOP. ‘, the rapper decided to travel to the set with his favorite plant and have it close to him.

In the latest episode of the show ‘IN THE SOOP’, RM shared the importance of plants in his life, the boy from the city of Sangdodong in Seoul, South Korea said that he sometimes talks to them and asks if they The care he gives them is enough. Owwww.

RM’s favorite little plant is a small bonsai, which is a tree known to be of Japanese origin. Some time ago, the rapper shared an image of his beloved plant on Twitter.

Kim Namjoon is always attentive to the needs of his beloved and appreciated plants, he makes sure that they have water, that the light is not too much and that the place where they are is comfortable so that they grow healthy and happy.

This is not the first time that the ‘Dynamite’ interpreter talks about the nature that adorns his house, because in the interview with GQ magazine, the K-pop idol revealed that one of the hobbies he has acquired is love and care for plants.

