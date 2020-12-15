Sharing the gruesome Callisto Protocol with PUBG

The creator of this new survival horror in space ensures that after meeting with the creators of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, they fit the story.

The Callisto Protocol, a new survival horror video game presented at the recent The Game Awards gala, the work of Glen Schofield, one of the creators of the iconic Dead Space two generations ago and co-founder of Visceral Games, shares the same universe from the famous battle royale PUBG. This has been assured by its chief executive officer after meeting with the authors of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and building a common story between both titles.

Fitting stories and universes

Thus, the horror video game that is scheduled to reach PC, PS5 and Xbox Series sometime in 2022, apparently shares a universe with the popular PUBG, all after a meeting between the two responsible teams who decided to fit some pieces to make sense of a story that for now is completely unknown.

And it is that according to Schofield himself, The Callisto Protocol is set 300 years in the future with respect to the context of PUBG, or what is the same, its story takes place in the year 2320 in Callisto, one of the moons of the gaseous colossus Jupiter. “The funny thing is that I got into this story when I first met the people of PUBG and started talking about The Callisto Protocol and building the studio. I presented the game to them and we made it fit with the PUBG story, ”says Schofield himself.

Obviously, for now it is a mystery how The Callisto Protocol will fit with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Maybe a nod to the battle royale as an easter egg? Or in a more profound way with mentions in the script and relations with the past at the plot level? At the moment we can only enjoy a creepy teaser trailer that you can see leading the news and its first details.



