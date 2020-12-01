Sharing Nintendo Switch screenshots becomes easy

The latest software update for Nintendo Switch brings new possibilities to users. It can be said that these innovations will make the Switch’s almost “naked” operating system more functional.

One of the highlights of these innovations is the ability to quickly share screenshots and videos with smartphones via a QR code. Although this process is slightly different, it seems more useful compared to the old method where images are primarily uploaded to Facebook or Twitter.

Users start the sharing process by scanning the QR code they created on the Nintendo Switch to their smartphone or tablet. USB input can be used to transfer the images to the PC.

With the new system update on #NintendoSwitch, you are now able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your Nintendo Switch to a smartphone for easier sharing!https://t.co/FHsNV9djsE pic.twitter.com/unXPYkNej1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2020

There are other features available with the new Nintendo Switch update. The updates include the ability to automatically download cloud registration data to different consoles, the renewal of the “Trends” section and 12 new user icons presented for Super Mario Bros’s 35th birthday.



