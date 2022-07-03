Sharif O’Neal makes his Lakers debut: Fan reaction

Sharif O’Neal made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Summer Classic this Saturday night.

The Lakers signed Sharif, Shaquille O’Neal’s eldest son, after he was not drafted last month. The legendary Western Conference franchise assumes that it will become a project that will be developed over several years.

The 22-year-old striker made his debut for the Lakers this Saturday night in the California Classic Summer League match against the Miami Heat. He had a pretty impressive exit.

Sharif scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in a 100-66 victory over the Lakers. A good start for the Lakers.

“Sharif O’Neal changed into the Lakers for the first time,” Bleacher Report says.

“Summer League: The Lakers beat the Heat 100-66. M. McClung: 17 points. P. Bass: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 black. S. Swider: 13 points, 6 rebounds. 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 black M. Jones: 8 points, 6 points, 4 rebounds S. O’Neill: 6 points, 6 rebounds M. Christie: 5 points, 9 rebounds,” the NBALakersReport message says.

“Sharif O’Neal’s first bucket with the Lakers,— Overtime wrote.

“Sharif O’Neal is the future of the Lakers franchise,” the fan said.

“Sharif O’Neal is going to work in the paint for his first bucket as the Lakers! The 2022 California Classic is already being broadcast on ESPN 2,” the NBA tweeted.

Sharif’s young career in the NBA began successfully. His future is bright.