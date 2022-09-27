Shared apartment: How are Anna Rossov and Dominic doing?

Anna Rossouw (34) and Dominik Stuckmann (30) have taken the next step! After all, this year’s bachelor and his chosen one have been living together for several months. In an interview with Promiflash on the sidelines of the anniversary of the brand nelipies the brand, Anna chatted about how things are going in her love nest with Dominic — and who performs what tasks: “He can cook relatively well, I’m definitely the neater of the two of us, that’s all, but it’s also fine. I wash, vacuum, and my dishwasher are parts of it.” These two have already figured out what can annoy them about each other…