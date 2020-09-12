Share your WiFi easily thanks to Google Home

The name and password of the WiFi network can be deconfigured for security reasons or only because of the change of operator that allows Internet access at home. If this happens, you must modify the settings for all devices (such as Google Home speakers). In this article we are going to show you how to do this simply and effectively.

It is very easy to complete the process of changing the wireless network to which Google speakers connect to access the Internet, and this is a necessary step to take full advantage of its possibilities (including the use of a voice assistant). The fact is that to achieve this it is necessary to use the Google Home application, which manages many Google hardware devices, such as the hardware we are talking about or the Chromecast player.

It’s important to note that to stay in control of all accessories (like TVs or smart bulbs) that your Google Home speakers can access, they must also be connected to a new WiFi network. Configuration changes must be made globally.

Change the WiFi network with the help of the Google Home speaker

As we’ve already noted, you don’t need to do anything complicated, and the integrity of the smart speaker won’t be compromised. In addition, the new access permissions will be completely configured in a few minutes, quickly and intuitively.

To carry out the process correctly, we must follow the following steps:

Open the Google Home application installed on your smartphone and search for the name of the speaker whose WiFi network you are accessing must change. When you find it, click on it. Select the WiFi option that you see among those available, which you will find at the bottom of the screen, and In the new window, click the red button labeled “Forget network”. This will cause the identified object to be removed and you will return to the initial screen when the operation is complete. Start the usual network connection wizard on Google Home. Now enter the new data and you will have finished, as you can see, everything is very simple and without any risk.



