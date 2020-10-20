Share Factory Studio is listed on the PS Store with HDR

Through a PS5 PS Store listing leaked this Tuesday, October 20th, fans had the opportunity to get to know the first details of the new console editing application, Share Factory Studio. Fully retiring the PS4 Share Factory, the new version will feature a visual makeover, in addition to the presence of new features and technologies.

The first details were shared by the user Toumari, on the ResetEra forum, who presented a screenshot showing Share Factory Studio in a new format, now with support for the PS Camera and the SingStar microphone. See the photo below.

Later, the profile of the PS5 Countdown published, on his Twitter account, the description of the details of the Share Factory Studio, showing the main news that will be present in the PlayStation 5 application. According to the post, the editor will be compatible with HDR and 4K, in addition to effects to personalize captures with stickers, filters, texts, sound effects and much more to share with friends on social networks.

As for the Game Base described in the PS Store, it supposedly appears as a possible name given to the list of friends on the official PS5 interface. Therefore, Share Factory Studio should have a greater interaction with the contacts and with the console’s functionality, speeding up commands for sharing screenshots and videos.

However, unfortunately nothing has been confirmed by Sony yet. So, what did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments section!



