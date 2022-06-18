Shaquille O’neal went to a witness, and then caught the chance Rasmus s Shaka for a vestigial restaurant

It’s easy to assume that giant NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stands out wherever he is. At 7 feet 1 inch tall and weighing more than 300 pounds, Shaq looks tiny against the background of Rock. You might think that getting attention everywhere you go can be frustrating, especially at more personal events like a date. However, on June 12, the famously generous and outspoken former “Laker” invited a mysterious woman to dinner in New York and ended up receiving checks for the entire restaurant-and paying a bill that was bigger than his size 22 feet.

Shaquille O’Neal and his lady were reportedly having lunch at the Jue Lan Club in Chelsea last Sunday, and the Inside the NBA analyst must have been in a pretty good mood. A Page Six source reports that since Shaq and his girlfriend ordered Peking chicken, tempura with shrimp and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay, he also paid for dinner for all the waiters. His generosity did not end there, the source said:

And to top it all off, he paid a check to everyone [who dined] at the restaurant.

The former NBA champion’s bill to pay for his meal, as well as everyone else at the restaurant, including the staff, reportedly totaled “well over $25,000,” and he asked that his lunch colleagues not say what he paid. for their meal before he and his date left. I think Shaquille O’Neal has come up with several ways to avoid unnecessary attention while continuing to do great things.

The staff reported that he was “extremely generous” with tips, which is not really surprising, because could you imagine paying $25,000 for a meal, feeding the staff, and then forcing the waiters to tip? This is a pretty unlikely scenario, and Page Six does report that:

He left them the biggest tip they’ve ever received.

It must have been a good chicken satay! Shaq is a big man with big views. He shared his thoughts about the problems of co-parenting Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, about the feud between Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen and, of course, about Will Smith’s slap in the face.

But aside from his basketball genius and solid point of view, Shaquille O’Neal is very famous for his generosity. Back in February, the legend went viral after a video showed that while he was shopping, he stopped to talk to a little boy who was upset that he had problems with his father. Persuading the boy to hug his father and apologize, he treated him to a pair of pairs of shoes.

Also in February, it was reported that he bought food and new cars for a large family in need, and last year paid for a man’s wedding ring when he overheard his conversation while shopping in Zales. Discussing this latest NBA incident on TNT, he said that he tries to do such things every day, and — just like in a restaurant on a date— he doesn’t do it for recognition.

It’s a pretty laudable way to spend money. A few thousand dollars may mean nothing to a multi-millionaire, but they have a huge impact on recipients. I am sure that the regulars of the Jue Lan Club will not forget his act in the near future.