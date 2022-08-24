Shaquille O’Neal posted a message to Kobe Bryant

On Tuesday, the basketball world honored the memory of Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 44.

The former NBA superstar died along with her daughter Gigi and seven other people during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Among those who shared a message for Kobi was his wife Vanessa.

“Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa Bryant wrote about this on Instagram. “I love you and miss you very much!”

A day later, the basketball world is still honoring Kobe. August 24, also known to basketball fans as the day from 8 to 24, is another reason to celebrate the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal remembered his longtime friend today.

“Miss you big man,” Shaq tweeted.

Bryant has won five championships and two scoring titles during his successful career. After retiring in 2016, he wrote a children’s book and won an Academy Award for his short film Dear Basketball.

In the early 2000s, Shaq and Kobe won three consecutive NBA titles together.