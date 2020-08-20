Shaping Honor’s IFA 2020 event staff

Honor will hold an event on September 4 as part of IFA 2020. In this event, the company will provide information on how to “grow smart lives” of its users. The list of devices that Honor will exhibit at the IFA 2020 event is gradually becoming clear.

Two tablets named Honor Pad 6 and Pad X6 are seen in the post from the company. In addition to these, the new smart watch Honor Watch GS Pro, whose existence has been confirmed recently, will also make its debut in Berlin.

Honor’s IFA 2020 lineup also includes new Magicbook series laptops. These computers, which will carry AMD Ryzen 5 4000 processors, will follow the Magicbook 14 and Magicbook 15 models.

Tablets that Honor will display at IFA 2020 are already on sale in China. Therefore, it can be said that the company will launch some kind of European launch. Honor Pad X6 has a 9.7 inch screen and Honor Pad 6 has a 10.1 inch screen.

Although Honor hints at its announcements at the IFA 2020 event, it will not be a surprise that the company makes extra announcements. Although the first possibility that comes to mind for this is a smartphone, it is necessary to be a little more patient to see if it will come true.



