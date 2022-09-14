Shannon Sharp Has a Sharp Message for Brett Favre after Disturbing News

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre got into trouble on Tuesday.

An investigative report conducted by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain social security funds to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The news agency released text messages between Bryant and Favre in 2017 and 2019. These texts were filed on Monday in a Mississippi civil lawsuit over the misuse of social security funds.

In the messages, Bryant and Favre discussed how to allocate at least $5 million from social security funds for the construction of the Southern Miss volleyball court. Favre’s daughter was a member of the Golden Eagles volleyball team when these messages were sent.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharp spoke out about Favre after the scandal.

“You have to be a pathetic fool to steal from the low—income,” he said on Undisputed.

Favre’s legal team denies that the former quarterback knew he was receiving charitable funds.

Favre and Bryant were not prosecuted.