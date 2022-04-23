Shanna Moakler Talks about Ex-Husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF Journey: this is “fantastic”

Make friends with your ex? Shanna Moakler spoke about her ex-husband Travis Barker and his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian about pregnancy amid problems with in vitro fertilization.

“All I know is what everyone knows,” the 47—year-old former pageant queen exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, April 22, while promoting her upcoming Miss Nevada USA and Miss Utah USA pageants. “I think they tried with IVF and there were some complications.”

The Celebrity Big Brother graduate, who was married to 46-year-old Barker for four years before their breakup in 2008, noted that if the couple wants a child together, she hopes it will happen.

“I think if it’s a desire between the two of them, then it’s fantastic,” she told Us. “I don’t have any problems with that. Their personal relationships don’t really interest me in anything.”

Drummer Blink-182 and 43-year-old Kardashian, who got engaged in October 2021, talked about their IVF journey. Although they both have children from previous relationships, the Poosh founder revealed during an April episode of The Kardashians that she was trying to have another child with her new man.

“It wasn’t the most amazing experience,” Kardashian, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Rayna, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, said during an episode of IVF on Thursday, April 21. .

During a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner on the Kardashian show turned to trolls on Instagram who continue to comment on her weight gain.

“Everyone on social media is always like, ‘Courtney is pregnant, Courtney is pregnant, Courtney has gained so much weight,'” she explained. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re really going through. The medications they give me have brought me to menopause. …Literally into menopause.”

The graduate of Meet the Barkers, for her part, admitted to us on Friday that she does not “follow” and does not “watch” her ex-husband and the Kardashians on TV.

“Here I’m kind of focused only, you know, on my work and I’m in a really good positive state both mentally and physically,” Moakler explained.

The former Miss New York USA 1995, who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with the musician, said that although she does not watch The Kardashians, she does not mind her children taking part in the show. (Moakler also has a 23-year-old daughter, Atiana, with former Oscar De La Hoya.)

“I am not against my children doing something that creatively makes them happy. And if participating in this show does it for them, then, I mean, it doesn’t bother me,” she told Us. “All I care about is the happiness of my children. And that’s the only thing Travis and I agree on, and it puts our kids first, and as long as they’re happy and the family treats them well, I’m happy.”

Moakler is not currently participating in a reality show, but she is busy as a director and producer of the Miss Nevada USA show, which will take place on May 14 and 15 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. All women will be dressed in Miracle brand bathing suits, Moakler noted. (These brands include Miraclesuit, Magicsuit and Skinny Dippers.)

“I am very, very proud of this, because over the past decade I have worked with thousands and thousands of young women. I had the opportunity to really change their lives and involve these young girls in their communities and engage in public affairs,” she told us about this role. “This is a fantastic opportunity for women to take their careers to the next level if they are interested in entertainment.”

She is also working on the Miss Utah USA pageant from May 27 to 28 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I am changing the lives of young women, and no one sees me from this side,” Moakler added. “It’s so important to me.”