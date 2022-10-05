Shangela from DWTS Talks About Being the First Man and a couple of “Drag Diva” on the Show

“Dancing with the Stars” seems to be as big as it was in season 31, despite (or because of) the unexpected switch to Disney+. The popular dance series also continues to make progress in inclusivity: in the last season, the first man and a couple “Drag Diva” appeared on the show with Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Shangela recently talked about becoming one of the first icons in the show and what it means for future contenders who have similar experiences and also want to compete.

The host of the series Alfonso Ribeiro spoke with Shangela after her inspiring performance in Dancing with the Stars “Elvis Night” and asked the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race about performing as the first male couple in the long-running series. Shangela wasted no time gently teasing the co-host for using the wrong terminology, but then explained what it meant to her to get a chance to become part of the cult show (via TikTok):

Well, first of all, it’s a man and a Drag Diva, but yes, really [laughs]… Honestly, you know what? Being the one who walks through the door is a responsibility. Not only to furiously go there, but also to open it for others coming from behind. And that’s what we hope to do tonight.

Shangela gave an answer to the top five, which served as an ideal continuation of the 28 points that she and Gleb Savchenko received for quickstep. The dance performance of “Shake, Rattle and Roll” was one of the best performances of the evening and saved them from being eliminated in Bond Week.

The star sets the standard for future drag contestants on DWTS and sets the bar high in the process. Bond Week was another impressive performance for her and Gleb Savchenko, and their latest score of 30 points separated them from the bottom of the rankings and just a few points away from becoming the best performers of the evening. The graduate of the “Star was Born” has not had weak performances since the beginning of the season, so it seems that she has everything she needs to reach the late rounds of the game (unlike the invariably unlucky professional Pasha Pashkov).