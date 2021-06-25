Shang-Chi Wins Trailer With Hulk’s Villain; Remember The Character!

Shang-Chi: Marvel released, this Thursday night (24), the 2nd official trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In addition to deepening the mythology of the hero’s mystical universe, the video re-presents an ancient villain who has already given birth. the faces on the MCU.

One of the highlights of the video is Wenwu (Tony Leung), father of the protagonist who will be the real Mandarin, after the joke in Iron Man 3. He says that the rings “empowered the family” and in several parts shows the strength of the artifacts .

Another aspect addressed is the conflict between Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his father, who wants him to replace him in business.

Check out the new subtitled trailer for the film below:

Villain returning

In addition to the new fight scenes, which include creatures from Eastern mythology such as dragons, the trailer re-enacts the Abominable villain. He appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which featured actor Edward Norton as Bruce Banner.

Although Norton was switched from the role by Mark Ruffalo, the film is part of the MCU, as the character of General Ross, played by William Hurt, continued to appear in more recent Avengers productions, for example.

In the 2008 film, the Abominable is Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a Russian officer who was raised in the UK and serves as a Marine. He offers to be a guinea pig and is injected by an imperfect version of the super soldier serum and then by Banner’s own blood, turning into the villain of the Hulk.