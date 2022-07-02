Shang-Chi will pay for the battle with the Avengers

Warning: Contains spoilers for She-Hulk #4!

After a quarrel with almost all the main members of the Avengers, Shang-Chi is experiencing serious problems with the law and has exhausted all peaceful options for resolving the dispute, so he decided to hire a Female Hulk as his lawyer. The Kung Fu master has spent the past year fighting the Avengers, as well as his own Shang Chi family, trying to reconcile both of his long-standing alliances. Now on the pages of She-Hulk #4, Shang-Chi needs legal representation, but that may not be enough to save him.

In the Shang-Chi 2021 story arc, “Shang-Chi vs. the Marvel Universe,” he officially took over the management of his father’s criminal organization. After becoming the supreme leader of the Five Weapons Society, he decided to reform the organization so that it would act as a force for good, but this offended his traditional family, which despises all weakness. Various Avengers, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four, believe that Shang-Chi’s intentions are not pure; they seek to put an end to his organization at all costs. Shang-chi cannot be trusted even by his friends.

In She-Hulk #4, written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Luca Maresca, the Fantastic Four Creature redirects many customers directly to Jennifer Walters. She finds almost a dozen superheroes and super-powered creatures sitting in her office, each waiting for an individual meeting. Between Nova and Reed Richards sits Shang-Chi himself, no doubt seeking legal advice from the Hulk Woman. Richards looks pretty confused to see Shang-Chi on the couch, and given his battle with the entire Fantastic Four, it’s not hard to see why.

Trying to go to the Negative Zone to save his mother, Shang-Chi and his family went to the Baxter building, forcibly evacuated civilians and used Reed Richard’s dangerous equipment without permission. Then a battle ensues, and the building is severely damaged. Reed Richards and other members of the Fantastic Four are considered celebrities in the Marvel universe, and it is possible that someone could sue Shang-Chi for his participation in the fight.

Shang-Chi also inflicted damage on China during his last battle for the return of the Ten Rings to the Jade Emperor. Unfortunately, the Hulk Woman almost certainly does not have a license to practice law outside the United States; she most likely cannot help Shang-Chi in this regard. But if the members of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers sue Shang-Chi, at least he will have the power of the Hulk Woman on his side… more than once) will even listen to him.