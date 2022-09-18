“Shang Chi” star Simu Liu worried about “The Avengers” after seeing a new photo of Jonathan Major

During Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Studios confirmed that Earth’s most powerful heroes will reunite once again to fight a serious threat in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Shang-Chi and “Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu came across a photo of Kang, actor Jonathan Majors, and now he is concerned about the fate of the Avengers.

The Majors’ Kang was expected to be an Avengers-level threat, and the announcement of “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” almost confirmed the assumptions. But before he dons the Kang costume in the Marvel cinematic universe, the actor pumped up for his role in Creed 3 to become a worthy opponent of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed. When Liu came across the image of the Major standing shirtless on the set, it’s safe to say that he was a little shocked and very tense.

Liu shared the image on his official Twitter account and joked that the Avengers are “right in a rage.” In the image, Majors looks absolutely ferocious, with muscles on display, and the cameraman follows him on the beach, presumably filming a scene from Creed 3. Liu’s reaction is understandable, since Kang is not only portrayed as one of the most powerful villains in the MCU, but the actor playing him looks ready for a fight, in which he is most likely, will win.

Majors was first introduced to the MCU in “Loki” and was referred to as “The One Who Stays”. It quickly became apparent that his character was a variant of Kang, and the season ended with the revelation of a parallel universe ruled by the villain. Now that the Multiverse is real, this idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched. In addition, it has already been confirmed that Kang will be part of the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, and he has been appointed one of the main antagonists of the Multiverse saga.

Given that Liu is now Shang-Chi in the MCU, he will eventually be seen joining the Avengers. In one of the comics, Captain America recruited Shang-Chi to become part of the Avengers, but his journey to the MCU may be a little different. In any case, it’s likely that Shang-Chi Liu will run into Kang Majors at some point in the next two phases of the MCU, and it doesn’t look like the actor is looking forward to it. It will be interesting to see how both characters move forward in the MCU.

The premiere of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is scheduled for May 2, 2025.