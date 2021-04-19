Shang-Chi: New Marvel Movie Gets 1st Trailer

Shang-Chi: Marvel released on Monday (19) the first trailer for the movie Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, a production that should feature the new Kung Fu master hero of the franchise.

The plot follows Shang-Chi, a young Chinese recluse who learns martial arts from his father. When he gets a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be. Check out the preview:

The first official poster of the feature was also released. EW magazine published new promotional photos of the production, revealing more details of the costume worn by the main character.

The first look at ‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’. (Source: @EW) pic.twitter.com/9PHouJPVyk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 19, 2021

In addition to actor Simu Liu in the lead role, the film should feature Awkafina and Tony Leung. The screenplay is by Dave Callaham, responsible for Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla (2014), and the direction will be with Destin Cretton, from The Glass Castle and Temporary 12.