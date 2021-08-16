Shang-Chi: Movie Wins 1st Clip With Action-Packed Scene; Watch!

Shang-Chi: With the release in theaters approaching, Marvel began to bet even more on the dissemination of news from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This Monday (16), the film won its 1st clip with a complete scene of action in the heights.

In the new video, the protagonist, played by actor Simu Liu, is with the character Katy (Awkwafina) escaping through scaffolding from a building. During the escape, however, the pair are attacked by masked ninjas, which creates an incredible fight scene.

Check out the full clip below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will be the 1st MCU film to feature an oriental hero as the protagonist. According to the official synopsis, the feature film will tell the story of a young Chinese recluse who learns martial arts from his father. When he gets a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be.

In addition to the full scene, Marvel also released trailers with jokes between Simu Liu and Awkwafina, who asked fans to guarantee tickets to watch the movie. The production’s cast will also feature actors such as Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in several countries around the world, including Brazil, on September 3, 2021 exclusively in theaters.