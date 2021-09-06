Shang-Chi: Film Earns US$ 71.4 Million and Sets New Record

The newest film by Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit the big screen last Friday (03) and, it seems, promises to win over MCU fans. On his opening weekend alone, the studio’s first Asian hero earned $71.4 million in the United States.

The film set the record for the highest grossing of all times on the Labor Day holiday, a date known for its low movement in movie theaters. Previously, the owner of the brand was the movie Halloween, from 2007, with US$ 30.5 million.

Shang-Chi’s plot

The film follows Shang-Chi, a young Chinese recluse who learns martial arts from his father. When he gets a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be. Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh are in the main cast.