Shang-Chi: Early Reviews of the Marvel Movie Indicate A Lot Of Action; look!

Although the official release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled for September 3rd, some critics from several major media outlets have already had the opportunity to check out the next film from Marvel Studios. In this way, many of them shared their first impressions of the project through their official social networks.

Phase 4 of the MCU continues to amaze viewers. Whether it’s series released directly on Disney+ or movies that are hitting theaters again, there are plenty of amazing stories awaiting audiences. And with Marvel’s recent controversy with Disney’s Premier Access streaming, Shang-Chi shouldn’t have a simultaneous debut.

The film was first announced in 2019, during the last in-person edition of the San Diego Comic-Con. At the time, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, stated that he was excited about the origin story of this new hero. Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is a Kung Fu Master who answers a very important call from his father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), the true leader of the Ten Rings.

New Marvel Movie Promises Plenty of Action for Viewers

Most of the comments posted so far are very favorable to Marvel. For ComicBook.com critic Brandon Davis, the film is quite impressive in many ways.

“This movie manages to accomplish everything that Marvel does best, like the pace, the humor, the characters, adding action like we’ve never seen on MCU before!” he wrote on his Twitter, adding that many people should rate it as your favorite hero going forward.

For the critics behind the website The Illuminerdi, the production stands out for some very striking factors, such as the good balance between fun, emotion and action. “When we talk about action, we mean jaw-dropping action!” they pointed out, also mentioning Simu Liu’s good work with the main character.

Steven Weintraub, responsible for some of Collider’s film reviews, pointed out that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a very different project from all those presented by Marvel so far. “I love that [the film] manages to open doors to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of,” he said.

Once again, actor Simu Liu was praised for his performance, especially when the critic pointed out some issues related to the frantic struggles that are seen on stage. “[He] literally kicks a lot and was perfectly cast [in this production],” he concluded.

What to Expect from Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings?

By all appearances, the new MCU Phase 4 film has an extremely engaging and frenetic storyline to introduce the Shang-Chi saga. The cast also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Ben Kingsley, Ronny Chieng and Tim Roth.

Directing work was carried out by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who also collaborated on the scripts alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. According to Wendy Lee Szany, from the Hollywood Critics Association, the public should be prepared to be very excited about the action and fight sequences that are present in the film.

“Simu Liu fully embraces the role of the wonderful superhero. There are amazing images and a sinister soundtrack. You will definitely want to see it all on the big screen,” he emphasized.

So stay tuned for upcoming news and don’t miss this release! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release in select theaters on September 3rd. There’s still no information about when the movie hits Disney+.