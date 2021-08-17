Shang-Chi: Director Talks About Abominable Appearance in Movie

Recently, Destin Daniel, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, commented on the Abomination’s appearance in the new Marvel movie. Since the production trailer was released, many fans have noticed that the new character resembles the original illustration from the comic book.

Daniel spoke about the subject during an interview with Fandango portal. “He’s really big and scary and he’s really cool. I really can’t say anything about the Abominable. I would say it had a minor upgrade… or we could call it an evolution of time. I really love the design we did for this character,” he said.

The Abominable first appeared on movie screens as a villain in The Incredible Hulk. Now, in Shang-Chi, the character will be in the new feature fighting Wong, by Doctor Strange.

Additionally, Disney+ announced that the Abominable will also be featured in the new streaming series, She-Hulk. So far, little information has been released, but it is known that the show will star actress Tatiana Maslany.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Learn about the new Marvel movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel’s newest film, with its story based on the famous Shang-Chi. The plot will explore the character’s past after he was attracted to the Ten Rings organization.

The feature will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as William Young, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan and Tony Leung as Mandarin . It is also directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and has a screenplay by David Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

The movie’s release date is set for September 3, 2021 and will officially join Phase Four of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

