Shang-Chi Concept Art Shows Alternative Design of Soul Eater Creature

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared a terrifying alternative design for Shang Chi and the Soul Eater minion creatures from the Legend of the Ten Rings. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, released in 2021, introduces the audience to the new hero Simu Liu. The film also starred Aquafina, Meng’er Zhang, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu.

In the film, Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings, hopes that breaking through the Dark Gate located near Ta Luo will allow him to reunite with Shang-Chi and Xialing’s (Zhang) mother, Ying Li (Chen). Created to seal the Denizen of Darkness and his minions of Soul Eaters, the gate is the only thing that prevents creatures from threatening the world. Despite Shang-Chi’s pleas, Wenwu weakens the gate, allowing the Occupant to damage Ta Lo. Inspired by the “Attack of the Titans”, the escape of the Inhabitant and the subsequent battle with the Great Dragon Protector led to the fact that Shang-Chi and Cialin had to use their skills against colossal enemies. Now one of the film’s concept artists has shared a closer look at the creature’s early design.

On his Instagram account, S. Marantz shared a study of a creature for Soul Eaters, which the artist called a “demon”. The design is very different from the final design of the Soul Eaters, which appeared in the form of winged beasts with tentacles that restrained their prey with their antennae before collecting their souls. In S. Marantz’s concept art, the Soul Eater is more animalistic, without antennae and instead walks on four legs. The creature also has a pronounced muzzle with brighter red areas on the body. Check out the art of S.Marantz below.

The previously released concept art sparked discussion due to the fact that it depicted a pair of unexpected Marvel characters in one of the most memorable moments of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Developing the idea of the Macau fight Club, where Shang-Chi and Katie (Aquafina) go to find Xialin, concept artist Andrew Kim depicted a fight between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) in the central arena of the club. After the cover made fans speculate about why these characters would be featured in the film, Kim explained that none of them would have been used in the film, but instead was chosen as an example of a hypothetical confrontation just for this part.

Job S.Marantz offers fans a terrifying look at what could have been for Shang Chi and the supernatural enemies of the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Soul Eaters posed a deadly threat, forcing the Ten Rings and Ta Luo to unite, and Florian Munteanu’s Sharp Fist even fell in front of the Soul Eater in a deleted scene before the character’s fate was changed in the theatrical version. With their more animalistic appearance and completely different design, the original concept of S.Marantz is a horror-style creature that would undoubtedly be a terrifying threat to the final battle.