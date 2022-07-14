Shang-Chi Concept Art Reveals Alternative Monster Design from MCU Movie

The new concept art for “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” shows an alternative design of the monster, which was not included in the final version of the film. Currently, the MCU has spent most of Phase 4 introducing a new cast of heroes to make the audience love them, and Shang-Chi Simu Liu was one of the first. The film was released in 2021 and received generally positive reviews from both viewers and critics, with many praising Liu’s performance, Tony Leung’s Wenu and the film’s exploration of Chinese culture.

Shang-Chi begins the film as a parking attendant, but after being attacked by the criminal organization “Ten Rings”, he is forced to confront the elements of his past and accept them. While much of the film is action based on Shang-Chi’s hand-to-hand combat with members of the Ten Rings, the climax features a number of mythical creatures as the heroes travel to Ta-Lo village in an alternate dimension. There, Wenwu tries to open a Gate, a portal to another evil dimension filled with demonic beasts. After the Gate is breached, Shang-Chi fights the Inhabitant in the Dark, a monstrous beast, and the villagers of Ta-Lo confront the demonic soul eaters.

In an impressive new concept art, the artist Jerad S. Marantz shows an alternative design of the monster, which was not included in the final version of the film. It is unclear whether the concept art represents an alternative appearance of an Inhabitant in darkness or the design was intended for one of the demonic soul eaters, but the depicted monster has a scary, bone-like face and body that falls apart. multiple tails. Take a look at the concept art below:

The creature that Marantz represents is noticeably scarier than the one that Shang-Chi Liu is fighting in the decisive battle, potentially hinting that at some point the sequence could have been conceived as something much darker in tone. With the introduction of demonic beings into the world of history, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings probably had dozens of conceptual drawings that were not included in the final version. Although concept art is an important part of the preparation for shooting many films, it is especially important for productions with a large volume of visual effects, such as in the MCU, where the designs of creatures, characters and scenery often go through several iterations before a decision is made about one of them. final installation.

The appearance of the first Asian MCU superhero was an important step forward for the franchise, as was the exploration of aspects of Chinese culture in the film. Although most of the film is lighter in tone, the concept art hints that the demons Shang-Chi is fighting were much scarier. Since most of the criticism of “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings” is centered around the third act of the film with a lot of effects, the introduction of a much scarier soul-devouring monster like the one depicted on the Marantz concept art certainly dramatically changed the tone of the battle.