Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: Simu Liu Thinks He Could Return With a Sequel

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Marvel Studios actor ensures that the end of the film is open and believes that he could return for more adventures of his character.Less and less is missing for the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the new Marvel Studios film of martial arts and fantastic action; so much so, that in recent days all kinds of news about the film have been happening thanks to its premiere for the media and the first reactions. And thanks to the different interviews with its protagonists, we now know that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings points to a possible sequel, as confirmed by its protagonist Simu Liu.

Shang-Chi could have a sequel in the future

Thus, the Screen Rant media collects some statements by the Chinese-Canadian actor on RadioTimes in which he admits his interest in a possible sequel to Shang-Chi, an opinion shared by his co-star Awkwafina. “I certainly hope I can return. Where we left it in the movie clearly alludes to it. Fingers crossed, ”Liu said, referring to a possible sequel to his debut film.

On her side, Awkwafina says she would be delighted to know what happens to her character’s relationship with Shang-Chi: “I think it would be great if she develops an interest in something. But really what I want to see is where his relationship with Shang is going, “says the actress about her character Katy.

And it is that Simu Liu himself admits that the end of the film is totally open and invites us to think about more adventures of the new Asian superhero of the UCM; And it is that we remember that the different individual films of Marvel Studios, sooner or later, receive their sequel or even third parties. We will see if Shang-Chi receives enough support from both critics and the public to justify new individual or even group adventures.