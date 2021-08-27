Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Meet The Director of The New MCU Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: On September 2nd, the public will meet the new MCU hero, with the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters. The film tells the story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Chinese man raised by his father in seclusion and trained in martial arts. When he gets a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father isn’t the humanitarian he claimed to be, and he’s forced to rebel.

In addition to Simu Liu, the film also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also serves as executive producer. Find out more about him below!

Destin Daniel Cretton is a Hawaii-born American director and screenwriter of Asian descent. His first feature film was the 2012 film I Am Not a Hipster, which addresses the San Diego art and indie music scene.

His best-known works, however, came later. In 2013, Cretton wrote and directed the film Temporary 12, starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), who plays a young woman with a complicated family background who works as a social worker in a home for orphaned children. There, she meets assistant Mason (John Gallagher Jr.), with whom she develops a relationship.

The Captain Marvel interpreter, by the way, was the actress who worked most with the director. She also starred in the feature The Castle of Glass, a biographical drama based on the book by journalist Jeanette Walls, which recounts her childhood in an unbalanced, poor and nomadic family. Larson was also cast in Fight for Justice (2019), starring Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), a film about renowned civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his struggle to free a prisoner sentenced to death.

In addition to the above works, which he directed and wrote, Cretton also wrote the screenplay for The Shack (2016), based on the bestselling religious book by William P. Young.

With more drama films under his belt, covering family and social themes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a big step in the director’s career. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cretton said that, as a child, he didn’t have a superhero to inspire him. “I liked Spider-Man, mainly because he had a mask covering his face, and I could imagine myself under it,” he said. “I would love to be able to give my son a superhero to be inspired by. I feel very privileged to be able to tell this story”, he concluded.