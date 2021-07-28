Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings gets action-packed trailer

Shang-Chi: Marvel today (28) unveiled the new trailer for its latest bet in theaters, the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As you can imagine, the teaser is packed with action scenes and, of course, a lot of kung -fu.

The film stands out for featuring the MCU’s first Asian-born hero, Kung-Fu Master Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu. The plot follows Shang-Chi, a young Chinese recluse who learns martial arts from his father. When he gets a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be.

Watch the new trailer:

Besides Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng will be present in the production. The script is by Dave Callaham, responsible for Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla (2014), and the direction will be with Destin Cretton.

The film’s premiere is scheduled for September 2nd.