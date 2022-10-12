Shane McGowan “waved his hand” to passing trains from Bono’s house

Shane McGowan admitted that while living in Bono’s house, he “waved his will” to passing trains.

The U2 frontman has a guest house in his house on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line.

“Bono installed a glass roof and a wall,” McGowan explained in an interview with The Times. “I used to wave my will at the train as it passed and hope they thought it was Bono’s train.”

The Pogues frontman gave an interview together with his partner Victoria Mary Clark, who spoke in detail about this story.

“Bono was very patient,” she said. “We had the police all the time because Shane was constantly turning on the alarm. In the end, he asked us to move out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, McGowan spoke about the early days of The Pogues: “Everything was exciting. The first time we stayed at a hotel and discovered room service — it was exciting. We took Irish music and sped it up a bit, which you can hear in “A Pair of Brown Eyes” is exciting. It changed our lives. But traveling across America must be a real burden.”

McGowan recently published a book about his works and works, “The Eternal Hum and the Jug of Gold.” The work is presented at the exhibition of the same name at the Andipa Gallery in Knightsbridge, London, which opened today (October 12) and will last until October 29. According to The Independent, his work is expected to sell for more than 30,000 pounds.

Meanwhile, Bono announced a worldwide book tour in support of his upcoming memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”

The 576-page edition is due to appear on November 1 in the Alfred A. Knopf publishing house, and in the form of an audiobook — in the Penguin Random House publishing house.