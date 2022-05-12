Shana Moakler’s daughter from Alabama helps her find a boyfriend by setting her up on dating apps

Tinder with Mom! Shanna Moakler is single and ready to communicate — and her daughter Alabama helps her in this.

“Shanna is actively looking for a new boyfriend. Her daughter helped her create a profile on a dating app and helped her scroll left and right.”

The 47-year-old Celebrity Big Brother graduate and 16-year-old daughter Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, reunited for an “amazing Mother’s Day,” a source told us, and the model “couldn’t be happier. ”

The insider added: “It was a beautiful day. In fact, they were laughing uncontrollably.”

The mother and daughter duo, who were previously separated, reunited after Moakler’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondo broke out in a tirade on the reality TV star’s Instagram.

“I just texted my mom,” Alabama signed a February post on the social network. “I do not know what happened in her [Instagram] live, I am communicating with her, and she is fine ♥️ This person needs serious help!”

While Shanna’s other children, 18-year-old Landon (whom she also shares with drummer Blink-182, 46) and Atiana, 23 (whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya), decided to spend the day with Barker and Kardashian. there was nothing but good vibes between the family.

“Two other children were talking to Shanna on Sunday,” the insider explained. “They said hi, but they went to Courtney’s Mother’s Day celebration.” Barker and 42-year-old Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after a year of dating.

Moakler and her daughter’s previous problems became known after a 16-year-old girl posted on Instagram in 2021 that the former model was an absent parent.

“My mom has never been completely in my life. Can you guys stop making her look like an amazing mom?” Alabama wrote to her followers at the time. “Did your moms ask to meet you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t want to? I’m not keeping it a secret anymore, reality TV.”

The post came a day after Landon told a TikTok troll that the Rhode Island native “is not present in [their] lives like” their father.

A source exclusively told us in January 2021 that the teens are “very close” to Kardashian’s three children—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, and that “they became friends living in the same neighborhood and hanging out a lot.”. The insider added at the time: “Their children’s friendship has made Courtney and Travis spend a lot of time together.”