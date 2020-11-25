Shameless: see the trailer for the last season of the series

This Tuesday (24), the Showtime broadcaster released the official trailer for the 11th and final season of Shameless. The next episodes will premiere on December 6 on the channel and promise to end the series in an interesting way.

As seen in the trailer, Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) promised to win the gentrification of the South Side and this could bring new layers to the character, which will certainly need to be developed last season.

Meanwhile, Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) still seem to be trying to find common ground in their relationship, gradually discovering all the rules and responsibilities that surround them.

Check out the official trailer:

The cast of the 11th season of Shameless also features Jeremy Allen White, Kate Miner, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Christian Isaiah, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey.

It is not yet clear whether Emmy Rossum will return to the series to say goodbye as Fiona Gallagher. It is worth mentioning that this may not happen, due to the other commitments that the actress has.

The outcome of Shameless, according to what had already been disclosed by the broadcaster, will have the coronavirus pandemic as one of its central themes.

“The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, gentrification and aging,” points out the official synopsis released by Showtime.

With the trailer sharing, many fans have already gathered in the comments to speculate on what is essential to be seeing until the final episode.

It remains for us, therefore, to wait for the official release of the 11th season of Shameless, on December 6th.

For you, what can not be missing in the last season of the series?



