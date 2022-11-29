Shame Presented The New Album “Food For Worms” at a Noisy Boat Concert on The Thames

Last night (November 28), Shame presented tracks from their new third album “Food For Worms” during a noisy and sweaty concert aboard a boat on the Thames. Watch the footage and setlist below.

As announced this month, the band’s new album will be released on February 24, 2023 on the Dead Oceans label as a follow-up to 2021’s “Drunk Tank Pink”. The record has been described as a “celebration of life” and an “ode to friendship”, and frontman Charlie Steen called it “Lamborghini of Shame Records”.

On board Tamesis Dock in Vauxhall, the band shared previews of a number of new tracks, as well as favorite tracks from the two previous albums. They opened the set with “The Fall Of Paul”, a new song that embodied the trademark ruthless pressure of Shame, but with a new element of the anthem.

This more melodic, expansive sound was also noticeable in the recent comeback single “Fingers Of Steel”, as well as in new compositions in the form of a slow and triumphant new “Adderall” and “Yankees”, which exploded with a huge chorus, replaced the usual screaming vocals of the band with melodic singing. Nevertheless, the punk backbone of the band still shone, especially in the new album “Six-Pack”, which was headed by a howling guitar riff and raucous energy.

Frontman Charlie Steen told the audience that the band wrote “Food For Worms” at lightning speed earlier this year when their management noticed the writer’s crisis they were experiencing in 2021 and set them the task of where they would play. a set of brand new music at the Brixton Windmill in two weeks (under the pseudonym Almost Shamus). Forced to write quickly and without inhibition, the songs that make up the new album sounded easy after a while.

Back on the crowded boat on London’s South Shore, Steen spent half the set climbing up the balcony into the crowd and causing all sorts of chaos. While the new songs from “Food For Worms” formed the basis of the set, “Tasteless”, “Alphabet” and “Dust On Trial” recalled the genius of the band and were perfect for this sweaty and claustrophobic environment.

“I don’t think we’ve played in London for a very long time, and it’s really nice to be back with friends and family,” Steen told the audience before a frantic rendition of the early single “Concrete.” By the time they completed the set with the debut single “One Rizla”, the hit “Drunk Tank Pink”, the hit “Snow Day” and the battered “Gold Hole”, the windows of the boat were fogged up and sweat was dripping from the ceiling. They plan to play at Brixton Academy next year, but it was a Shame in their ideal setting: intimate, loud and chaotic.

Shame played:

‘The Fall Of Paul’

‘Alphabet’

‘Concrete’

‘Fingers Of Steel’

‘Six-Pack’

‘Tasteless’

‘Alibis’

‘Adderall’

‘Born In Luton’

‘Dust On Trial’

‘Yankees’

‘Orchid’

‘Burning By Design’

‘One Rizla’

‘Angie’

‘Snow Day’

‘Gold Hole’

In addition to the news about the album, Shame announced their biggest European tour, which will begin on March 1, 2023 in Dublin and will end at London’s Brixton Academy on April 28. See the full dates below.

MARCH 2023

1 – Button Factory, Dublin

3 – SWG3, Glasgow

4 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

5 – Stylus, Leeds

7 – Leadmill, Sheffield

8 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

9 – SWX, Bristol

11 – New Century Hall, Manchester

12 – Tramshed, Cardiff

14 – Stereolux, Nantes

15 – Cabaret Sauvage, Paris

16 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux

18 – LAV, Lisbon

19 – Nazca, Madrid

20 – La 2 de Apolo, Barcelona

22 – Paloma, Nimes

23 – Magnolia, Milan

24 – Plaza, Zurich

26 – Technikum, Munich

27 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

28 – Markthalle. Hamburg

30 – Vulkan, Oslo

31 – Debaser, Stockholm

APRIL 2023

1 – VEGA, Copenhagen

4 – Gloria, Cologne

5 – AB, Brussels

6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

28 – O2 Academy Brixton, London