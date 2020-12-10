Shakira, the most searched singer on Google in 2020

2020 was an excellent year for Colombian singer Shakira, since according to Google statistics she was the most searched artist.

Google has unveiled its Year in Search List, which reveals all the trends for 2020, including music, movies, sports teams, and more. In the United States, Shakira tops the list of most trending artists and bands.

The list is followed by August Alsina, Adele, Doja Cat, Grimes, Van Halen, Lizzo, Tamar Braxton, Quando Rondo, and Tory Lanez. Shak is also the seventh trending person of the year, just ahead of Tom Brady, Kanye West, and Vanessa Bryant.

But the Latin superstar, currently making the rounds with the Black Eyed Peas-assisted single “Girl Like Me,” isn’t the only Colombian on the list.

Karol B and Shakira dominate Google search

For the second year, Karol G landed on the list “the year in Google searches” with the search “What is Tusa?” Or “What is Tusa?” The term rose from number 10 to number 3 this year in the list “What is …” under the popular US terms searched in Spanish, after “what is the Coronavirus?” and “what is a pandemic?”

Karol G previously told Billboard that “Tusa” is Colombian slang for heartache.

In the catchy bop, the Colombian artist sings about a girl who thinks she has gotten over her ex but gets very sad every time she hears the song that reminds her of him. Nicki’s rap verses, on the other hand, assure her ex that it is her loss and now she has moved on.

It should be noted that Shakira is part of Google's most trending searches and is not necessarily the most searched artist on other platforms.




