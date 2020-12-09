Shakira seems to have lost all her Colombian accent

In recent years, Shakira’s fans have had a constant complaint about the Colombian singer, and that is that the interpreter of “Ojos asi” seems to have completely lost her Colombian accent. Gerard Piqué’s partner has been living in Barcelona for several years and it seems that this has led them to lose the roots of their Latin language.

Many listening to her speak have highlighted this fact, comparing her to sports celebrities such as Messi, who has lived in Spain for practically most of his life and has not lost an iota of his Argentine accent.

Nobody understands for sure what it is that has led Shakira to experience such a change and it seems that now her fans have given up, because although they have “always” stressed that they do not like this, they have stopped emphasizing it and now It seems that his way of speaking has been completely transformed.

It seems that the same thing happened to Shakira as to Paulina Rubio, who lived in Spain for several years and lost a large part of her Mexican accent overnight as well. For many this is unusual.

The video in which the total absence of the Colombian accent can be heard has already more than four million reproductions.

