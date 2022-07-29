Shakira faces 8 years in prison for tax evasion of $15 million after refusing a plea deal

Her day in court. Shakira faces eight years and two months in prison if she is found guilty in an expected trial on charges of tax evasion.

In 2018, the Spanish prosecutor’s office accused the 45-year-old pop singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, of defrauding the government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014, claiming that she claimed to live in the Bahamas while residing in Catalonia, The Guardian reports. The prosecutor’s office also said it would seek a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.5 million) from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer for her alleged tax fraud.

Now a Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison sentence for a Colombian native in the case after she rejected a settlement offer, according to documents seen by Reuters on Friday, July 29. A trial date has not yet been set.

Back in 2017, Shakira was one of many wealthy celebrities whose names appeared in The Paradise Papers, an investigation conducted by The Guardian and other related news organizations that delved into the world of offshore finance. When asked at the time about the registered residence of the singer “She Wolf” in the Bahamas, her lawyer said that the artist lived in different places “throughout her professional career and in each case fully complied with the laws of all jurisdictions in which she worked. lived”.

Speaking to Reuters about the latest developments in the case, the singer’s representative noted that she considers it a “complete violation of her rights,” relying on “her innocence and [choosing] to leave this matter in the hands of the law.” Moreover, the Latin American pop star claims that she initially paid 17.2 million euros, which the Spanish tax service declared to her, and she has no outstanding debt to the tax service.

News of Shakira’s legal troubles emerged after it was announced in June that she and her longtime partner Gerard Pique had split up after 12 years of marriage. The couple, who started dating in 2011, hit the headlines a few weeks earlier after reports surfaced that Shakira had caught a professional athlete having an affair. At that time, they did not consider the claims.

“We regret to confirm that we are divorcing,” the “Dancing with Myself” judge and 35—year-old Pique wrote in a joint statement to Reuters. “For the sake of the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask you to respect their privacy.”

Before announcing the dismissal, the Grammy winner and Pique welcomed sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Although they had been together for more than a decade, the couple never tied the knot.