Shakira celebrates Christmas with Video Girl Like Me

Through her Instagram account, Shakira shared a Christmas video of Girl Like Me.

Shakira surprised us a few weeks ago with the premiere of her new song Girl Like Me with the Black Eyed Peas, where it went viral because the choreography was worthy of admiration, where we see her wearing a retro-style sports suit.

This video has been imitated by numerous fans, and through the Tik Tok platform users have even decided to make some Christmas versions of this song, which has positioned itself as one of the most successful of the year.

It was through her official Instagram account where the interpreter published a special Christmas video of this song, making a compilation of the best Tik Toks they have made with their choreography, and where they appear dressed in Christmas costumes, to give it that touch special.

“I am in love with all of you, what beautiful Christmas balls! Happy Holidays! ”, He published.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CJL-SCUK3zN/?utm_source=ig_embed

Shakira the most googled in 2020

As we previously informed you in Somagnews, this singer has been positioned as the most googled person of this 2020, after her participation in the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez, and also for her return with Girl Like Me with Black Eye Peas .

She is undoubtedly one of the most recognized Latin exponents in the world, and for that reason at her more than 40 years she has almost 70 million followers on her official Instagram account, who hope to see her again on stage.

In fact, the singer announced after her participation in the super bowl, that in 2021 she would be making a world tour, however, this was before the coronavirus pandemic will hit the whole world, now we will have to wait for everything to improve and be they can go back to do massive concerts.



