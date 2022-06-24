Shakarri Richardson did not qualify for the US Championships in the 100 meters

Sha’Curry Richardson, once considered one of the best track and field athletes since the late great Florence Griffith-Joyner, spent several brutal years running the 100 meters.

On Thursday, Richardson finished 5th in her race before the semifinals of the U.S. Championships in the 100 meters. As a result, she failed to qualify for the U.S. semifinals or the upcoming World Championships.

After that, Richardson was in no mood to talk to the media. The video shows her running past the journalists.

But not everything is so bad for Richardson. A little over a week ago, she won the 200 meters with a time of 22.38 seconds.

At the same time, running 100 meters attracts all the attention. And Sha’Curry Richardson can’t run the race the way he did a few years ago.

In 2021 at Miramar, Richardson ran the iconic race in 10.72 seconds. It was the sixth fastest result for a woman in history.

Unfortunately, Richardson was suspended from Olympic qualifying after testing positive for cannabis in a drug test. When she returned to the track, she barely ran 100 meters and finished last in the Prefontaine Classic 2021.

Richardson also has a lot of people who hate her for her long nails and bright hair, as well as for her support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Her haters will always find a way to change the position of the gate and declare that she has no place in sports. But she’s still struggling-and she’s young enough to still get better and keep improving.