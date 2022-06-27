Shahs of Sunset Lily Galici gives birth to her second child with her husband Grant Peace

Lilly Galicha has another baby! The Shahs of Sunset alum gave birth to baby #2 on Friday, June 24.

The 39-year-old reality TV star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, June 27. “Kashton Mir 💙 was born on 06/24/12,” she wrote along with several photos of her holding a newborn. “Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your older sister adores you, and the world is ready to welcome you, “Kash-World”!”

Galici debuted her tummy in a January Instagram post, telling her followers that she was “busy creating a life.” The Texas native wrote in her Instagram story that her pregnancy was a “surprise” and apologized for being “missing” on the social network.

Dara Mir and Lilly Galici with their daughter Alara Mir. Courtesy of Lilly Galici/Instagram

“It was a difficult few months of this pregnancy,” Galici concluded then. “Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

The former Bravo personality and Mir got married in May 2017 in California, announcing two years later that they were starting a family.

“I have shared with all of you so many different stages of my life, from starting my first business to participating in a TV show, breaking hearts, finding my true love — and now I have to share with you the most special chapter of all. , motherhood,” the then—future star signed her revelation on Instagram in March 2018. “Pregnancy is the most profound experience that has shown me the true power of women.”

In September 2018, Galicia and Mir had their first child, a girl named Alara, who is now 3 years old. “Our hearts are so full,” the young mother wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

As for having more children, Galici exclusively told Us Weekly the following year that she was “1,000 percent” open to the idea.

“Becoming a mom was the most life–changing experience in my life, which changed for the better!” the model said in October 2019, adding that she would “begin the process” of having a second child in 2020. , your flesh and blood.”

The Loyola Law graduate noted that she was willing to use a surrogate mother to expand her family because her first pregnancy was “very difficult.”

“One thing I know for sure: I will have at least one more child in my life,” Galichi explained to Us. “It would be unfair, no matter how amazing Alara is, not to have at least one more.”

The creator of Lilly Lashes was even ready to conceive without a partner, because at that time they broke up with the World. The couple briefly broke up in 2019, but reconciled the same year. They broke up again briefly in August 2020.