Shaedon Sharp was asked why He Didn’t play at Kentucky

You have to be a really special basketball player to get into the top 10 of the NBA draft. Shadon Sharp from Kentucky met the criteria.

Earlier this week, Sharp was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers at number seven in the NBA draft. The Western Conference franchise expects a lot from an unknown star — an emphasis on the unknown.

Sharp did not play a minute for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats during his college basketball career. And while its pros are high, its cons could potentially be even lower.

The new Trail Blazer revealed during his introductory press conference Saturday that he spent time in Kentucky “getting his body in order,” indicating he may have been dealing with some kind of injury.

“Get your body in order, get a little stronger, a little bigger. I was thinking about getting my body in order,” he said.

Now that his body is in order, Sharp is ready to start working in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers expect number seven to be Damian Lillard’s new assistant. This is a tough challenge for a freshman who has never played college basketball.

Sharp will wear number 17 for the Trail Blazers next season.

Will Sharpe become a star? Or will he become one of the most high-profile arrests in recent NBA history?