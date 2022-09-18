Shadows of Rose addition for Resident Evil Village will be the “completion of the Winters family saga”

The Resident Evil Village story DLC will be released on October 28, and now we learn that approximately four hours of Shadows of Rose content will complete the main role of the Winters family in the Resident Evil series.

Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers for Resident Evil Village.

Speaking to IGN Japan at the Tokyo Game Show, director Kento Kinoshita said that Capcom is “creating the Shadows of Rose story to complete the Winters family saga.” This means that wherever Resident Evil goes for the next main part, most likely a new set of faces will appear or return to characters we haven’t seen for a while.

As for what fans can expect from future RE recordings, producer Masachika Kawata only laughed, saying that they “absolutely cannot” share their plans for the future.

The Winters family consists of Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil VII and Village, as well as his wife Mia and their daughter Rose. In the post-credits scene of Resident Evil Village, we see that Rose is now a teenager and works with Chris Redfield. It was also teasing that Ethan is still alive at the end of the game, so it looks like the upcoming DLC will provide answers to that as well.

Resident Evil Village – Screenshots of the Shadows of Rose campaign

Kawata and Kinoshita also talked about the new third-person mode that will appear in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, saying that they wanted fans to look at this mode and wonder, “Have they been doing this in third person since the beginning?”

“It took as much effort as creating a new game,” Kawata said. “Even the same game can be completely different if played from a third person.”

Kinoshita also spoke about the work related to the third-person mode, pointing out details that make it clear that the Village’s third-person gameplay should stand up to other games in the series.

“You know, we felt we had to do something no worse or better than Resident Evil RE:2 and RE:3,” Kinoshita said. “Compared to previous games in the series, Resident Evil Village has an exceptionally wide variety of player actions. You can guard, you can move by squatting, and there are many objects to explore. We have made careful changes so that these unique animations will look completely connected, and they can be played at a good pace.”

To learn more about Resident Evil, check out the RE cloud game series for Nintendo Switch. Or find out about the rest of Resident Evil from TGS.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN covering video game and entertainment news. He has more than six years of experience in the gaming industry with signings at IGN, Nintendo Wire, Switch Player Magazine and Lifewire. Find him on Twitter @LoganJPlant.