Shadowlands Player Exceeds Level Limit in Three Hours!

A World of Warcraft player reaches the new Shadowlands level cap in three hours

Releasing new content for online service games means different things to different parts of a video game player base. Some take their time wandering around the sprawl, taking in all there is to see, while others rush through it in an attempt to be the world’s first at something.

Since Shadowlands includes the World of Warcraft top-tier squish, which takes veteran players from level 120 to level 50, many lined up to be the first to hit the new level cap.

One of the first players to report reaching level 60 did so in just over three hours. As discovered by Wowhead, one of the player’s teammates explained on Twitch that the team managed to reach level 60 by repeatedly running the Necrotic Wake dungeon in Bastion.

You generally can’t run the dungeon if it’s level 56 or higher, but you can skip it as long as someone on your team is below the requirement. Since Monkeylool always had a teammate on standby who was below the level cap, they could have players in and out. Along with a few missions and the end of the dungeon experience, the group ran the dungeon as a three-person party in five to six minutes per race until the WoW player reached level 60.

Since the release of Shadowlands, the game has been plagued by normal expansion nerves. Many have reported login errors, while Blizzard has had to make PvP providers disappear temporarily due to another glitch.



