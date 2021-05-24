Shadow Warrior 3 Gets Trailer Showing Game Weapons

Shadow Warrior 3: Devolver Digital has released yet another video showing some of the features that we will have throughout this new adventure in Shadow Warrior 3 – and, in this specific trailer, we have the chance to see weapons that will be part of the protagonist’s arsenal.

The recording in question brings some of the equipment present in the list of “toys” of the protagonist Lo Wang, among them the dynamic katana, a kind of grenade launcher, the quick pistol The Outlaw and many others.

Check out the latest game trailer below:

Shadow Warrior 3 is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021 in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.