Shadow Warrior 3 Gets Trailer And Is Confirmed For PC And Consoles

Shadow Warrior 3: Devolver Digital has released a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, presenting more details of gameplay through one of the main missions of the game and confirming its launch for consoles and PC.

In the video, it is possible to observe some of the novelties that will be present in Shadow Warrior 3, including new enemies, new gore and graphic violence visuals and mechanisms of interaction with the scenarios through specific triggers that activate traps. In the case of the “That Damn Dam” mission, the cartoonist Lo Wang looks fiercer than ever, and uses his special abilities to push enemies and maim them in blade towers. Check out the video below.

Shadow Warrior 3 will be released in 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The studio has not confirmed improved versions for the new generation, so everything indicates that the game can be played on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X via backwards compatibility.