Shadow of War now available for free on PS Plus for PS4

This November’s free PS Plus games for PS4 can now be downloaded; for Bugsnax in PlayStatio 5 we will have to wait another week.

This November’s free PS Plus games for PlayStation 4 are now available for download. Members who subscribe to Sony’s service can now add Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hollow Knight and Melbits World to their library at no additional cost.

To download them there are two options: access the PS Store from the console and search for each game individually, or click on the links that we leave below, which lead directly to the PS4 store. In this case it is necessary to access with our PSN account.

We invite you to check out all the free games this November on all subscription services: PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Amazon Prime Gaming and Google Stadia Pro.

PS Plus

PlayStation 5 users will also have access to benefits and upgrades if they are a PS Plus member. One of them is Bugsnax, the friendly first-person adventure game by Young Horses, which will be released at no additional cost this November 12 and until January 4 for all subscribed players, who can download it and have it forever if they keep their active subscription. This colorful title with creatures that are half bug, half snack promises hours of fun, laughter and the most extravagant situations.



