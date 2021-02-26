Shadow and Bones: Netflix releases first series trailer

Netflix finally released, on Friday (26), the first trailer of Shadow and Bones. The new series is fantasy and inspired by the Grishaverse book series, written by Leigh Bardugo. Fans of the saga were even more anxious for the series with the release of the trailer.

The teaser was revealed during the first day of IGN’s Fan Fest, a special convention with several panels featuring future films and series, all in the online format. In addition to the series trailer, the actors and producers participated in a chat with fans of the Grishaverse saga.

The Shadow and Bones trailer

The video allows fans to have a first experience in the Kingdom of Ravka, where a powerful type of black magic known as “The Fold of Shadows” has taken over the kingdom, separating the region from the rest of the world.

We also met the protagonist Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a cartographer who has a special power that may be the key to unlocking the secrets of the Shadowfold.

The power soon makes Alina one of the most important people in Ravka. While she hopes to use it to help those she cares about, there are others, such as General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who intend to use Alina’s gifts for their own purposes.

The cast of the series features Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young. In addition to authoring the book saga, Bardough is executive producer of the series alongside Eric Heisserer (The Witcher), who is also the showrunner and scriptwriter for the show.

The series also features executive production from Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and Lee Toland Krieger, who also works as the show’s director.

Shadow and Bones opens April 23, only in the Netflix catalog.