Shadow And Bones: Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of The Series

Shadow And Bones: Netflix announced this Monday (7) the renewal of the series Shadow and Bones for the second season. The news was revealed during the streaming special event, Geeked Week, through a video of the cast. Check out:

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. ☀️ @shadowandbone_ pic.twitter.com/clsLKx5zSJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s book of the same name, Shadow and Bones tells the story of the Kingdom of Ravka, which for millennia has been divided in two by a tenebrous barrier. In this world not unlike imperial Russia, lives Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan who was recruited by the tsar’s First Army to accompany the Grisha, magical figures responsible for fighting the evil forces. To win the war against evil and unite her country, the young woman will learn to control her powers and to trust herself.

Other productions that should gain news: La casa de papel, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cuphead, Arcane, Rua do Medo Trilogy, Kate, Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, Cowboy Bebop and Godzilla Ponto Singular.

To stay on top of all the news from the event throughout the week, follow Minha Série!