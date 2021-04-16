Shadow and Bone: video shows the world-building of the Netflix series

Shadow and Bone: Based on a series of books by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone is an epic fantasy that will hit the Netflix catalog on April 23.The new streaming series is led by showrunner and writer Eric Heisserer and set in a world full of magic and monsters that is torn apart by war.

On Thursday (15), Netflix released a new video that explains all the complicated construction of worlds in the series and still shows the backstage of production.

Check out:

At the beginning of the video, Leigh Bardugo, who wrote the Grisha trilogy, which inspired the series, and who also serves as executive producer, says that Shadow and Bone is set in a world inspired by Tsarist Russia from the early 1800s. country was torn apart by a band of darkness called the Shadowfold. The frontiers are constantly changing in this world due to the war that is going on.

In the middle of it all is the protagonist Alina, and her journey in unleashing an extraordinary power that may be the key to liberating her country. However, as she struggles to improve her power, she discovers that allies and enemies can be intertwined and that nothing in this world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The production stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan and Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky.

Complete the team Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia.

Shadow and Bone premieres April 23 on Netflix!