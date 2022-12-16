SG Lewis Talks About Working With Dua Lipa: “You don’t do a double more than three times”

SG Lewis spoke about his experience with Dua Lipa, praising her work ethic in the studio.

Lewis worked with Lipa on her Grammy-winning album “Future Nostalgia” in 2020, writing and co-producing the track “Hallucinate”.

Speaking to NME for Big Read this week, Lewis shed light on what the pop star was working with. “Dua is incredible in the studio. She has so many ideas, and she’s so professional with a microphone: you don’t do a take more than three times,” he said.

“Future Nostalgia” became bigger than anyone could even imagine, and eventually it won a bunch of Grammys. It was a really cool record in which you could play a small role, because I think it will be a record that will represent a moment in time for a lot of people, especially in isolation.”

Lewis also spoke about the impact of the pandemic on his attitude to dance music, especially in light of the fact that COVID has closed nightclubs for more than a year.

“Without a context for club music, it can make club music… not meaningless, because I understand that club music can be enjoyed at home. But when this memory [of clubs] began to move further and further away, it became increasingly difficult for me to resonate with club music,” he said.

Lewis released his debut album “Times” in February 2021, in the midst of the third quarantine in the UK, which meant that the show for the release of his album took the form of a live broadcast in the style of New York in the 70s from the Battersea Arts Center.

Reflecting on this, he said, “The purpose of the Times has changed: it used to be an ode to dance floors, but when isolation happened, it became a means of escape from people, which became almost more important [as a goal].”

SG Lewis’ new album “AudioLust and HigherLove” is released on January 27, 2023.

In March, he will tour the UK and Europe in support of this album, and at the end of the month he will perform at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Check out the full list of dates below.

MARCH

17 – Slatkyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden

18 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

21 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

26 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

28 – University, Leeds, UK

30 – New Century, Manchester, UK

31 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK