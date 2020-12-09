SF9’s Cha Ni Shines During K-Drama Special Appearance

Within hours of its premiere, the producers of the K-Drama True Beauty unveiled a new surprise with the release of images of the cameo of the idol Cha Ni from the K-Pop group SF9.

Singer, dancer, model, and actor, Kang Chan Hee whose stage name is Cha Ni, at just 20 years old, has a long acting career in major K-Dramas, so his participation in True Beauty raises a lot of expectations among his fans.

As is known by all, True Beauty is an adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name by the creator Yaongy Cha Eun Wooi and revolves around the life of Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy comic book fan girl who changes her image. after she learns to master the art of makeup.

Accompanying Moon Ga Young, the cast includes the participation of ASTRO’s Idol, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na and Kang Min Ah, in charge of bringing to the screen the story of a girl who transforms into the most popular beauty in her school. .

In the cameo, the SF9 member will play Jung Se Yeon, the best friend of Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Joon (Hwang In Yeop). The character is described by the production as an optimistic and cheerful young man who contrasts with the cold Lee Su Ho and the tough Han Seo Joon.

Although they are different, the three characters appear to have a good friendship, so much so that they even wear the same bracelets as a symbol of fraternal union. Along with the release of the photos, the True Beauty production team accompanied the images with a message of gratitude to Cha Ni for making the cameo.



