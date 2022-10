SF9 are going on a US tour!

On October 5, FNC Entertainment officially announced SF9’s plans for a 2022 tour titled “LIVE FANTASY #4 DELIGHT”.

After three night concerts in Seoul from November 18 to 20, SF9 will travel to the United States, where their tour will take place in five cities of the country.

The band will perform in New York on November 30, Chicago on December 2, Dallas on December 5, Denver on December 8 and Los Angeles on December 10.

Are you excited for SF9’s upcoming U.S. tour?