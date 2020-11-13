Sexy Kourtney Kardashian reveals her acne tips!

Kourtney Kardashian has just revealed her best secrets to fight acne. Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more. Kourtney Kardashian has just revealed several of her beauty tips for fighting acne.

The Kardashians-Jenners are known to be it-girls. Indeed, the young women of this family like no other, share their whole life on the networks. Outings, trips, pro projects etc. Everything is published on their Insta, or on their websites.

And the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is far from being outdone. Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian owns the Poosh site, a kind of blog on which she shares her health, beauty, fashion tips, etc. In short, his Lifestyle tips!

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian has just published a brand new article in which she shares her top acne tips.

The subject interests you ?

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UNVEILS HIS ACNE ADVICE!

On her blog, Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian shares everything. Indeed, we can find cooking recipes, fashion advice, beauty and health tips, etc. In short, everything to live better! Too cool, right?

And today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to tackle a topic that affects a large part of the population: acne.

Yep, on Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian delivered her best acne tips.

Thus, the pretty brunette recommends in particular using a CBD-based serum, such as “Serum Hora X Poosh”, to help remove acne scars, and to use the “Blue Tansy” exfoliating mask, from the Herbivore brand, once a week.

But that’s not all ! In fact, Kourtney Kardashian also recommends Topical C powder, which therefore contains vitamin C, and mixes into any serum or moisturizer.

Cocokind Brand Spot Treatment Stick can also be helpful in healing acne pimples faster.

Finally, for make-up, the eldest of the Kardashian clan recommends Ilia’s tinting serum, which contains zinc oxide and is therefore both skin care and makeup. Awesome, isn’t it?

In short, what good advice!



