Sex/Life: Netflix Series Stars Reveal Real-Life Dating

Sex/Life: Actress Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie on the Sex/Life series, has confirmed a relationship with her co-star Adam Demos. The couple met while shooting the Netflix series and portrayed in real life the chemistry and feeling shown on screen. In the plot, she plays a wife and mother of three who arouse passions for the actor’s character.

In an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day in the United States (February 14), the actress shared a moment of the two. On another occasion, she wrote about the relationship: “I’m not sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, destined to meet and be together. But I know I met my soul mate. I have never loved so deeply and am extremely grateful to [be with] him. I know I loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and I will love him for another thousand lifetimes.”

In 2009, Shani married Shameless star Steve Howey, with whom she had three children. They announced the split in 2020, while the Netflix production was still filming, and finalized their divorce in 2021. In past interviews for the release of the streaming service’s new title, she said she accepted the role out of personal reasons.

“I found out a lot of things about Billie that I could relate to. I myself am a mother of three amazing children and having been in a long-term relationship in the past, I often found myself questioning some of the things she was questioning — her desire for a kind of sexual freedom and liberation,” she told Us Magazine.

“It felt like ‘where did that other girl go? Remember when I used to be fun?” These kinds of questions, before a long-term relationship and before the arrival of children. I used to have these wants and desires, but I think sometimes we put them on hold to fulfill the roles that society tells us to—be a wife, mother, or something. The idea of ​​playing Billie scared me and got me excited, I had to find a way to be her,” she added.

“I wanted more than what my life was offering, just like Billie. I saw myself in her a lot,” she told Vogue Australia. The first season of Sex/Life premiered on Netflix last Friday (25).